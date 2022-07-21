Tenant flees after allegedly killing landlord over rent in Abuja

A middle-aged man, Muhammed Mukailu, is currently on the run after he was accused of killing his landlord following a dispute over rent.

The incident happened on Monday morning in Dakwa area of Dei-Dei, Abuja.

According to a neighbour of Mukailu, trouble started on Monday morning after Mukailu hit his landlord Adegoke Tunde, with a plank on his head over an argument on outstanding rent payment.

The neighbour said while they were arguing, Mukailu carried a plank and hit his landlord and he fell on the floor, immediately Mukailu noticed that he ran away. Neighbours rushed the landlord to the hospital where he was admitted and died two days later.

The landlord was said to have accused the tenant of insulting him which led to the argument which degenerated into a fight.

When Nigerian Tribune contacted the Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, for clarification on the incident, she said: “No one has reported such incident to the police, we are also trying to locate where it happened.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…