The proposed ban on commercial motorcycle operations

Letters
By John R. Jimoh
The proposed ban

But for civility, I ought to have said Nigeria is in the hands of wicked, complicit and merciless leaders. I will explain. The successful attack by Muslim fundamentalists (Boko-Haram and ISWAP) on Kuje prison is a dirty slap on our defense systems. Simple perimeter fencing of Kuje prisons could have foiled the attack.  We have police and air force helicopter gun boats and yet the dastardly operation was alleged to have lasted for over two and half hours. Incredible!

Many unemployed graduates have taken to commercial motorcycle business as a last resort. Now our leaders want to take the last morsel of meal from the mouths of the helpless hungry masses. It will be the height of wickedness if it happens.

Workers, whose take-home pay has been reduced by the rising prices of foodstuff and commodities, could lead a popular revolt by protesting the conditions of living. Therefore, the government should not take the resilience of the ordinary Nigerians for granted by banning commercial motorcycle operations totally from the streets or nationwide.

John R. Jimoh, Ijebu Ode

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.


“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

