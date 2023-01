“36 Schools were constructed for nomadic with facilities for learning to ensure all child was given access to education.”

No fewer than 36 nomadic primary schools were constructed by the Zamfara state universal Basic Education Board (ZUBEB) in the state.

This was disclosed Today by the Zamfara state Executive chairman of UBEB Abubakar Aliyu Maradun during a stakeholder meeting with education secretaries and the School base management committee (SBMC) held at the UBE training centre, Gusau, the state capital.

He assured that the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mattawale was committed to the improvement of education in the state.

“The present administration was making an effort that would help in reviving education in the state”.

“I believe providing access to educational opportunities to children and other targeted populations will help in spreading good values such as the sanctity of life and dignity of the human person”.

According to him, the arrangement has been concluded by the Universal Basic Education Board in the state to reward the best-performing education Secretary for his outstanding performance in his domain.