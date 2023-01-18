FIIRO develops 250 technologies from raw materials research

The Federal Institute for Industrial Research (FIIRO), has disclosed that it has developed about 250 technologies from the conduct of cutting-edge research on some raw materials in Nigeria

The Director-General of FIIRO, Dr Jummai Adamu, made the disclosure at the 7th edition of STI Expo 2023 in Abuja.

Adamu explained that the development of these technologies had resulted in the creation of profitable enterprises leading to the generation of jobs.

She further noted that this was part of the Institute’s contributions towards the diversification agenda of the Federal Government driven by innovation.

According to her: “We also focused on R&D activities that are market-driven, demand-oriented and can move Nigeria from an import-dependent to sustainable self-reliant and production for exports”

While speaking further, Adamu listed some of the Institute’s achievements including the development and production of high-nutrient biscuits for school-age children.

“Development and production of ready-to-use therapeutic foods for the management of severe acute malnutrition and nutraceuticals for the management of diseases such as sickle cell anaemia”.

“Development of antilemouc/hypolipidemic from selected fruits for the management of obesity and the utilisation of neem extracts for production of Neem skincare/oral hygiene products”.

Adamu also pointed out that FIIRO had developed and produced fishmeal analogues from alternative sources as she added that they had also produced and utilised industrial enzymes, developed and processed fresh tomatoes into different food forms as well as numerous other achievements.

She added, “We are in collaborations with organisations such as Mountain Top University and Jebba Paper Mill Industries, among others, in trying to develop the STI sector”.





“There were new R&D products, goods and services embarked by FIIRO for presentation at the expo as we call on investors and partners to invest in the Institute’s cutting edge R&D products”.

