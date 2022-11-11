Zagg redefines energy drink experience with launch party

Zagg, the new energy malt drink on the block by the Nigerian Breweries, was the star at the electric, high-energy event, tagged ‘The Trilogy’, which held on the November 5 at Landmark Beach, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The brand treated guests to a zagg-tastic experience, complete with skateboarding, quad bike riding, paintballing, cart racing, wall climbing, immersive VR experiences and electrifying live performances by Reekado Banks, Alternate Sounds, Shody, Femi Kuti, and Wande Coal.

“Zagg is an experience. It is not merely another addition to our burgeoning portfolio,” said Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands,Nigerian Breweries Plc.,“It is a redefinition of culture.”

“With Zagg, we are challenging consumers to be unapologetically multifaceted. Zagg is a fusion of elements. It is bold, dynamic and non-conforming, and everyone will agree that we have created perfection.”

Gracing the event were many of Nigeria’s favourite faces and celebrities, including Ex-BBNaija Housemates, Neo and Emmanuel as well as buzzing Instagram sensation, Iamitom. The event was truly a flavourful mix of personalities, much like the new drink is lauded to be.