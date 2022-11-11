CKNT out with new single ‘Magician’

Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Clinton Chinaemerem Enwerem, better known by the stage name ‘CKNT’ is set to release a new song titled ‘Magician’, produced by SKBaddestxtra. It was mixed and mastered by Runcheck.

Speaking on his sojourn into music, CKNT disclosed that his love for music started at a very tender age when he discovered his love for dancing to Micheal Jackson’s songs and gradually, reshaped himself to the brand he is now.

Blessed with a unique sound texture, CKNT described his style of music as a blend of Afro pop, Afro trap and Afro DanceHall. He however noted that he is inspired by the good works of talented artistes that include WizKid, BurnaBoy, and Davido among others who have been able to project their music globally.

Currently working on his EP (Extended Playlist), CKNT noted that the challenge his brand is currently facing is as a result of not having a record label and being an upcoming artiste living abroad.