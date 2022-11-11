Femi Kuti headlines Nigerian Breweries-sponsored ‘Felabration 2.0’

As part of a series of events set aside to commemorate the legacy of Afrobeat creator, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB Plc) leading stout portfolio, Legend Extra sSout, hosted an elevated version of the Felabration: Felabration 2.0, with Femi Kuti as the headliner.

The event which took place on November 5, was part of activities planned for ‘The Trilogy’, an experiential event that infuses music, games, and a surprise reveal from Legend Extra Stout.

Originally conceived by Yeni Kuti, Felabration is an annual music festival that celebrates the lifetime, artistry, and activism of the progenitor of the Afrobeat genre, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The music concert gained global attention when it was introduced in 1998, a year after his demise, and ever since, the concert has shown exponential growth, earning the title of tourism magnet in Lagos State.

But unlike previous editions of Felabration which held each year on the mainland at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Felabration 2.0 found its home on the island at Landmark Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Femi Kuti, who headlined the concert away from Afrika Shrine, expressed gratitude for the concept and spoke about the possible impact the show would have.

“I’m appreciative of the concept of Felabration 2.0. It not only serves as a means to celebrate my father’s legacy but also as a means to help Nigerians celebrate their heritage as strong black people of will. This is timely,” Kuti asserted.

On his part, Kunle Aroyehun, Brand Manager, Legend Extra Stout, NB Plc, highlighted the importance of the association with Felabration.

“The legacy of Fela Kuti is what inspires this event. Legend Extra Stout as a brand represents originality, freedom and confidence, the very same qualities that Fela stood for and so this decision to be part of Felabration is in line with our brand essence” Aroyehun highlighted in a brief chat.

“Felabration 2.0 is a celebration of music that is ours in its truest form; music that is done by us for us. While Felabration 2.0 slightly tilts away in the way it delivers the celebration experience as perceived at the New Afrika Shrine, it maintains most of the original elements that express the soul of afrobeat. It is our beat, our flow,” he concluded.