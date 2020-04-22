Youths can complement Abiodun’s effort on COVID-19 —Ogun Assembly Whip

Honourable Atinuke Bello, the Chief Whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly and Vice Chairman, House Committee on Health, in this interview by YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, speaks on the ongoing effort by the state government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

Can you shed light on activities of the state government in alleviating the challenges faced by the people during this lockdown period?

The state government has done a lot and I give kudos to Prince Dapo Abiodun. He swung into action like a dynamic leader that he is, putting in place measures to actually combat this virus and nip it in the bud. When the disease broke, what he first did was to go on television stations to sensitise the people and let them know that the virus is actually in town and to let them know the primary things to do to forestall it. After that, his wife, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, took the gauntlet and so also the Commissioner for Women Affairs. We also did a jingle and organised sensitisation programmes for people to listen on various radio stations. The governor also ordered fumigation of markets in the state and other public places and provided fumigation materials for all the 20 local government areas of the state. Being the Gateway State, the governor also closed the borders which I think is the best thing. I believe we really need to do so in order to prevent trans-border transmission of the virus because we noticed that most of the people from other states and countries can actually come into the state being a border area and before you know it, the spread of the virus will not be easily contained. The governor also set up isolation centres with ventilators which the World Health Organisation (WHO) attested to as being among the best isolation centres we have in Nigeria.

Presently the governor is working on getting a laboratory set up to detect those who are positive to the COVID-19 virus in good time. You need to identify those that have the disease at a very early stage so that they would not transfer it to other people. The process of waiting for the result for about five days is a long period and, before you know it, this person might go ahead spreading it to other people. Even anybody can just walk into the test centre, do the test and leave. The governor has also seen to the provision and distribution of stimulus packages to the people of the state especially the vulnerable as palliative. Mention must also be made of the unquantifiable efforts of the deputy governor, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who worked round the clock with zeal, energy and compassion and many others.

How do you react to the report that the government did not include youths in the distribution of relief materials?

I heard the report but I want to tell you that Governor Abiodun has done the best by ensuring he targeted households and you all know that a household comprises the father, mother and the children. So, he believes if he is reaching out to a household, the youths will also benefit. But I want to let our people know that government cannot do it all. The governor is really trying to ensure the stimulus package is shared across the state without any political colouration. I urge the youths to be patient with the government. Governor Abiodun is a passionate governor; he is a listening leader and I know that he has listened to the plea of the youths. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the youths to shun any criminal intent. Governor Abiodun is not happy about the lockdown; he is not deriving any joy locking the citizens indoors; he is not deriving any joy if everybody is hungry and when we say a household, there is youth in every household. Let us be patient with him. I equally want to tell the people of Ogun State that this trying period will come to pass. The governor never planned for COVID-19. He never budgeted for it.

How have you helped the people of your constituency in Odogbolu Local Government Area?

Immediately I heard about the COVID-19 outbreak, the first thing I did was a sensitization programme. I did a video telling my constituents what to do. After that, I sponsored awareness billboards in strategic zones to sensitise my constituents. I provided for 4,000 pieces of sanitisers and we have 15 wards. It is a very big constituency. However, I am working on getting food stuffs for about 2,000 people, including garri, beans, rice and tin tomatoes to be given out to my constituents. I also did some little stipends for elderly people within the community ranging from N10, 000 to N30, 000. We all know how it is. I want to call on well-meaning Nigerians, especially those of Odogbolu extraction and those that have the means, in their own little way, to help the people, especially my constituents. We can’t do it alone; they should help us. I want to remind the people of my constituency to stay safe; they should obey the preventive measures put in place. That is when we can say: ‘together, we have defeated Coronavirus’.

What prompted your charitable gesture?

It is the love that I have for my people because I know they gave me their mandate. I couldn’t sleep since the outbreak of the virus; I have been receiving calls, with a lot of people saying that they are cash-strapped. I wished it was possible that all my constituents lived with me; I wouldn’t mind but it is not easy and we cannot do it alone.

What is your message to the people of the state and Nigerians generally on the total lockdown?

I call on the people to stay at home and stay safe. We all know it is not easy to stay at home without going out to get the means for survival. This is a trying period for all and it will pass. Let us be patient with the government and hope for a divine intervention to put a final end to this soonest. Nigerians should remain calm. We are all in this matter; the government is putting necessary measures in place to cure the pandemic in the land. The country shall be great; our political leader, Senator Bola Tinubu and other respected elders, have been clamouring for various reliefs for us as a nation.

Let’s join hands with the Federal Government with our prayers and the collective effort to combat the Covid-19 disease that is threatening the human race.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General, Is Dead

Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General and Minister of Justice is dead. He died on Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital of old age-related ailment. He was aged 88. According to a source close to the family, the remains of the legal luminary has been deposited at a morgue… Read full story

FG Extends Closure Of Airports By Two Weeks

Nigeria’s government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks due to what it called the continuous spread of the… Read full story

Six Nature Facts Related To Coronaviruses

DID you know that around 60 per cent of all infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic, as are 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases, in other words they come to us via animals? Zoonoses that emerged or re-emerged recently are Ebola, bird flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), the Nipah virus… Read full story

COVID-19 Responses Must Be Built On Human Solidarity — ILO Tells World Bank, IMF

The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, has called for an immediate human-centred response through global solidarity to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his submissions to the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), the ILO Director-General… Read full story