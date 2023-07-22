A professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Adebayo Emmanuel, has said that poverty and dearth of economic activities in the rural areas and non-inclusion of the youth in the scheme of things would continue to retard overall development of the country.

Professor Emmanuel stated this while delivering the university’s 157th Inaugural lecture on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Speaking on the topic, “Survival Pursuits and Sustainable Communities: Connecting the Dots”, the university don stressed that lack of inclusiveness in the planning process could lead to inequitable development which would eventually disenfranchise the poor in communities.

According to Professor Emmanuel, “The growth of economic and business ventures in rural areas is impeded by a lack of or inefficient infrastructure.”

He therefore suggested that a twin strategy of conscious inclusion of rural communities and the youth population in the scheme of things would enhance development across the country.

This was just as he advocated for equitable development of settlements on a need-basis, adding that that would take development beyond just the major cities and state capitals.

Emmanuel maintained that it was imperative for the government to provide necessary facilities and infrastructure that would improve the standard of living of rural dwellers in order to alleviate poverty in the society and achieve sustainable communities.

He also emphasised the need for extensive mobilisation, coordination and support for youth association in the rural communities in order to achieve community youth development.

Doing that, the professor of Urban and Regional Planning noted would involve several stakeholders including state and local government, community leaders and NGOs.

According to him, when youths invested their youthful energy and current initiatives into community development, it would go a long way in alleviating poverty.

The university don proposed that State governments should invest largely in tourism potentials including the revival of formerly thriving sites and festivals in communities.





”Aside from ecotourism, several other forms of tourism have both physical planning and economic implications and benefits. There is a need for the design and development of tourism and recreation centers within and outside the urban areas, to generate benefits at both the macro and micro scales,” Emmanuel suggested.

