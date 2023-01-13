Kogi Central: Your votes will count this time, Natasha tells electorates

“I will never disappoint you, I will stand for you and work closely with you”

Barrister Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi Central has urged the electorates in the State to go collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) saying that their votes will count.

Natasha stated this during her interactive session with a support group under the aegis of Equity and Justice on Friday.

The group, led by Mr Hassan Sadiq, described the cerebral lawyer as “a selfless leader” that has earned their support.

Appreciating the support given to her by the group, Natasha promised to stand for the people and represent their interests.

“I am here today to seek your support as a candidate of our great party and I know every one of you here will vote for me and other PDP candidates to have a better Ebiraland.

“We are tired of poverty, we are tired of our children being driven out of school, going forward we will be partners in development and growth.

“I will never disappoint you, I will stand for you and work closely with you. Our victory depends largely on all of you, do not hesitate to exercise your franchise, go out and collect your PVC. Your votes will count this time.

“I will do my best and I hope you all will do your best to ensure our victory at the poll,” she said.