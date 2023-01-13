Why I dumped PDP — Prof Nwosu

“PDP must learn to keep to an agreement reached by…

Top NewsPolitics
By Israel Arogbonlo
Prof Nwosu PDP
Prof Nwosu

In less than 42 days to the 2023 general elections, Prof ABC Nwosu, a former Minister of Health cum Board of Trustees (BoT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dumped the party.

This comes on the heels of the internal wrangling rocking the part following the fallout of its presidential primary that saw former Vice President Abubakar Atiku emerging as the party’s flag-bearer.

According to Prof Nwosu, he won’t join another political party as he is almost 80 years of age saying he won’t be in a hurry to make his next political decision.

ALSO READ: 2023: APC, PDP have failed in the area of security, economy, Kwankwaso declares

The Igbo leader hinged his resignation on the party’s inability to adhere to the rotation provision in its (PDP) Constitution. 

Nwosu announced that his exit from the PDP takes effect from January 12, in a letter of resignation addressed to the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, which was obtained by Tribune Online on Friday.

“This resignation for me is a matter of CONSCIENCE and PRINCIPLE because of the party’s inability to adhere to the ROTATION provision in its (PDP) Constitution.

”The journey to the rotational presidency between the North and South of Nigeria has been a long and arduous one, and I have been involved. Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must learn to keep to an agreement reached by a Constituent Assembly (1995) and enshrined in the party’s (PDP) Constitution (1998),” the letter read.

The resignation letter as obtained by Tribune

Frontpage Today

