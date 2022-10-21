NFF boss, Gusau, inaugurates Interim Management Committee

The President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF),Ibrahim Gusau, said it is a beginning of new dawn and transparency as he inaugurated the Gbenga Elegbeleye-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL.

Inaugurating the 13-man team at the NFF’s Sunday Dankaro House, package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Gusau urged the committee to work on legal framework and commercialization of the league adding the committee should do all within its terms of reference bring the league back on television as well as reviewing club licensing.

“As we are all aware, the Federal Government month ago, declared LMC an illegal entity. So also last week, I had the privilege to invite the club owners. I sat with them and we discussed the circumstances we found ourselves. As a result of that meeting, it became visibly clear that even the clubs are not happy with the way our league is being run and we need to take drastic actions to restore sanity and bring the league back on track. The result of that is why we are all gathered here today that we take a step that will make us move forward in order to see that at least we change the narratives.

“It is a result of that we came about with the name of eminent football stakeholders that will do everything possible to reposition and restructure and come up with a league that we will all be very proud of and as far as our national teams are concerned especially the Super Eagles and to get it right at that level otherwise we will still remain where we are. So that is why today, by the grace of God we are going to come out with a committee that will revitalise the standard of that league and ensure that at least we get it right so that every Nigerian will be happy.

The NFF President listed the terms of reference of the committee among others to include coming up with a procedure to rebrand the league with a sincerely of purpose, transparency and accountability, to create an enabling environment that we ensure that the business aspect of the league is highly maximised, that the league calendar should be in consonance with the rest of the world, club licensing be reviewed, make sure that players are paid as and when due, bring the league back on TV.

The chairman of the Committee, Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye, said the committee will do all within its power to bring sanity to the running of the league. He called on all football stakeholders to find a lasting solution that will make Nigeria league one of the best in the world. He promised not to compromise on standards saying the committee within its three months lifespan will deliver a league that every Nigerian will be proud of.

“We will make sure that our league reach the highest level that Nigerians want it to be. However we all know that the problem in our football was not caused by people outside football. It was created by those of us in the system. And the truth is, it is everybody’s problem and the solution too must be everybody’s business.

“We administrators should start by administering very well. Club owners should ensure standard best practices. There should be proper welfare package for our players and our facilities must be up to the standard. The match officials should ensure that matches are won on merit. Sports reporters too must ensure credibility in their reporting. The supporters club must also be taught the difference between football fans and gangsters and difference between football supporters and area boys.

“We must also ensure that our matches are back on TV. Your league matches not been on TV can easily be compared to a beautiful lady who comes out in the dark.

“Mr President, I can see that you have started very well with the inauguration of the Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi as chairman of youth development. He (Kurfi) is somebody I have known for years and I know that he can do the job. Like I said, you have started well and I pray we go like this. We must find a way to compensate Nigerians for failure to qualify for the 2002 World Cup in Qatar. Nigerians deserve the best.”

Elder Paul Bassey will serve as the vice chairman of the committee while Davidson Owumi will be the chief operating officer. Olumide Bamiduro is the secretary.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE