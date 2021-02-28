You must work hard if… —Niniola

When it comes to recounting her experience and significant influences on her rise to stardom, former Project Fame contestant and queen of Afro-house, Niniola Apata, certainly doesn’t mince words.

The multi-talented artiste opened up in a recent interview about her West African Idol audition and how a combination of multiple failed auditions, grit, and hard work were instrumental in her success story.

Recalling her West African Idol experience, Niniola acknowledged that the constructive criticism of judges – singer-songwriter Dede Mabiaku and deceased radio personality and former media consultant, Dan Foster, motivated her to be better.

“When I heard about Dan Foster’s demise, it hurt me so much because I said I was going to look for him and hug him because his words were like sandpaper. They were rough but smoothened me”, she said.

“Dede helped with my confidence and helped me realise and maintain that the voice is there.

[He said], ‘You have it, don’t let anyone tell you don’t have it; all you can do is work on it, harness it’. I told myself after West African Idol that I was going to work on myself and be so good that no-one will be able to question my craft”, she concluded.

When asked about her work ethics, Niniola said, “Hard work is very important, and it will never go in vain. Just be yourself, and the world will listen to you.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…