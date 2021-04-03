Yinka Odumakin: We are devastated, sad ― Afenifere

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Yinka Odumakin, We are devastated

The Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has described the death of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, as sad news, saying the group was devastated and a terrible blow to the Afenifere family and the country.

The Secretary-General of Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, who stated this described the death of the spokesperson of the group as a tragic occurrence that dealt a big blow to the Afenifere, his family and his friends.

Arogbofa who reacted to Odumakin death in Akure said “It’s a terrible blow. A terrible blow to me as a person because we’ve been so intimate.

“He’s been my right-hand man in Afenifere management. It’s terrible. Yinka should not have gone at this time.

“It’s a terrible blow to Afenifere and Nigeria. We’ve lost a brilliant chap with intelligent and brilliant ideas.

“This is sad, very sad. What a pity. I pity his wife Joe.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… We are devastated  We are devastated

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… We are devastated  We are devastated

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Edo 2020: Win 1 gold medal, receive N1m, Okowa promises Team Delta

Latest News

Easter: Enugu gov preaches peace, faith in God

Latest News

Late Ohwo, Awo’s ‘saviour’ was full of wisdom, uncommon courage ―…

Latest News

Malami fires at Premium Times, Sahara Reporters over reports on Paris Club refund

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More