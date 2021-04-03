Yinka Odumakin: We are devastated, sad ― Afenifere

The Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has described the death of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, as sad news, saying the group was devastated and a terrible blow to the Afenifere family and the country.

The Secretary-General of Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, who stated this described the death of the spokesperson of the group as a tragic occurrence that dealt a big blow to the Afenifere, his family and his friends.

Arogbofa who reacted to Odumakin death in Akure said “It’s a terrible blow. A terrible blow to me as a person because we’ve been so intimate.

“He’s been my right-hand man in Afenifere management. It’s terrible. Yinka should not have gone at this time.

“It’s a terrible blow to Afenifere and Nigeria. We’ve lost a brilliant chap with intelligent and brilliant ideas.

“This is sad, very sad. What a pity. I pity his wife Joe.

