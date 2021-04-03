House of Reps member, son, 2 others die in auto crash on the way for son’s wedding

A member of the House of Representatives representing Bassa/Jo’s North Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Honourable Haruna Maitala and three others on Friday died in fatal motor accident along Abuja-Jos highway.

A source close to the family in Jos, Plateau State, revealed that the man left Abuja at about 2:00 p.m. along with some of his aides in anticipation of arriving Jos to prepare for the wedding of his son slated for Saturday by 1:00 p.m.

It was further gathered that the incident occurred at Barde close to Keffi in Nasarawa State when the vehicle they were travelling in ran into a pothole and skidded of the road before hitting a tree.

Tribune Online learnt that the lawmaker and his son, Jafaru Maitala, who was a student of University of Abuja, died on the spot while a policeman attached to him, Danladi Wase and and driver of the vehicle whose name could not be confirmed later died at Kwoi General hospital.

When Tribune Online visited the family house in Jos on Saturday, there was a crowd of sympathisers including his political associates, friends, relations and top government functionaries who thronged the house to commiserate with the family.

According to statement signed by the Media Consultant to the deceased, Mr. Joseph Adudu, the federal lawmaker died as a result of fatal car accident on his way to Jos from Abuja.

“Until his death, Haruna Maitala was the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly. He would be buried this morning according to Islamic rites. May God forgive his sins and grants him Aljanna fidau,” said the statement.

