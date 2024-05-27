ABOUT 60 students of the Murtala Ajadi Animashaun Community Senior Grammar School in Surulere community of Lagos State, will be provided with cutting-edge technological skills, as X3M Ideas flagged off the X3M Tech initiative, in the school, recently.

The initiative, designed to equip the next generation of Nigerians with cutting-edge technological skills, will see the agency reward the 10 best-performing students in this year’s X3M Tech training programme with state-of-the-art laptops, equipped with software and programs designed to facilitate their continued learning and skill development.

Addressing students, teachers and other stakeholders, Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer of X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, spoke on the significance of the initiative, describing it as a milestone in the company’s commitment and dedication to empowering the youth of Lagos State.

“This project continues our long-standing tradition of educational interventions, which we have proudly undertaken in partnership with the Lagos State Government for over 12 years,” he remarked.

“Our goal is to equip the next generation with vital technological skills that will enable them to thrive in our rapidly evolving digital world,” he said.

Expressing his profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government, Babaeko who is also the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN) hailed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary education policies that have paved the way for initiatives like X3M Tech.

To ensure the successful implementation of the programme, the agency has entered into a strategic partnership with Instinct hub, a premier platform for learning and skill development.

Team Lead for Instincthub, Noah Olatoye, explained that the purpose of the collaboration is to ensure effective transfer of skills.

“We understand that the students are eager to learn, and we possess the technical expertise to facilitate this knowledge transfer,” he added.

The X3M Tech initiative will focus on three critical aspects of technology: effective writing, web development, and product design.

Expressing the school’s gratitude, its Principal, Michael Ladejebi, commended the creative agency for ‘timely’ intervention, considering the paramount importance of technological skills in shaping the future.

