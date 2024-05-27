The immediate past House of Reps Member in Ogo Oluwa Surulere Federal Constituency, Hon Segun Dokun Odebunmi has assured Nigerians that the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirits otherwise known would drop drastically and, thereby urged the people to keep faith with President Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Hon Odebunmi who insisted that petrol subsidy is a fraud submitted that its removal is justifiable.

The former lawmaker admitted that though things are hard now the policies of the federal government will soon be yielding positive development and better transformation.

According to him, “Nigerians are not the ones enjoying the subsidy when we were playing it because the volume of refined fuel that is being imported into the country is far below the amount of fuel the government is paying subsidy for, we are only subsidizing fuel for our neighbouring countries and some individuals who are heavily milking the nation resources through Subsidy claims.

However, with the determination of the federal government to fix the refineries, the price of fuel will come down and other things will follow suit, we will even be exporting petrol to other countries.”

Bunvic while distributing about 1000 bags of 25kg rice palliatives to his constituents in Iresaadu, surulere local government area of Oyo

said; “President Tinubu meant well for Nigerians and I’m optimistic that things will work out fine and take shape, people expect magic and miracles, that cannot happen in governance, let us keep faith with Tinubu’s administration, I am confident that things will take shape.”

Explaining why he facilitated the palliatives, the All Progressives Congress Chieftain said, “I am determined to always ensure that my constituents are not left out from enjoying the dividends of Democracy, FG has rolled out a lot of palliatives which did not get to the people that actually needed it, I decided to link up with our people in government and facilitate this for my people”.

In their separate remarks, a member of the state Oloye Sunday Adewale Assistant Auditor APC in Oyo state and Honourable David Oladimeji Orolade Former chairman Surulere local government commended Hon Odebunmi for his magnanimity and commitment to the welfare of the people of Ogo Oluwa Surulere federal constituency.

Some of the beneficiaries and party stakeholders at the event commended Hon Odebunmi for his gesture and determination to ensure that his constituency is enjoying the dividends of democracy.

“We hardly know the difference between his time in office and now because despite the fact that he is not in government he is still using his influence to facilitate developmental projects, empower our people, and help secure jobs for some of our youths, we will continue to acknowledge and appreciate him,” one of the beneficiaries said.

