Women’s wealth and societal ethos

More than half of female billionaires inherited their wealth either by family ties or by divorce. (A research according to Forbes)

You may be familiar with the common saying that “most interesting stories are not about those who had it easy.”

I’ll be sharing an interesting story of a young woman who seemingly had it easy.

Lola was already a graduate at 21, from one of the prestigious universities in Nigeria. She bagged a first-class degree in Business Administration, a field she had always dreamed of and had wanted to build her future around.

Just a few days after posting her resume to the official email addresses of a countless number of multinationals in the city of Lagos, she got an offer from a firm that was willing to pay a whooping sum of $2000 to a young graduate – probably because of her grades and how she›s proven to be useful, even while she was still a student.

Lola could not contain her joy as the job offer was with several other juicy and mouthwatering bids which she will be entitled to, upon her acceptance of the role she was to take up at the firm.

One bid that influenced and fueled her decision to accept the offer was that she will be placed on a scholarship to obtain a master›s degree at one of the ivy league universities in the United States, six months into the job.

When she was much younger, she would usually pride herself on how she frequently would love to make it to the news headlines as well as make exploit in the corporate world, just as one of her beau ideals – Folorunsho Alakija.

Everything was playing out to her as some sort of fairy tale and stories she had always seen in movies. Yes, she had the dreams and aspirations, but she never would have thought it was all going to play out this soon.

Lola is the only female child of her parent’s three children. Being a young woman who is unnerved at how women were treated and seen in her immediate environment, she was accultured

Time soon flew by and she was set to bagging a master’s degree in business administration at one of the top universities in the world.

It’s a year already and she was set to graduate as one of the best graduating students in her set. She couldn›t be more proud of her feat in a short while.

She got hundreds of hearty wishes from family, friends, associates, and well-wishers.

Just as you could tell partying is one thing Yoruba people no dey use play. Mrs. Ifelaja (Lola’s mom) had already reached out to her friends who have been deliberating for weeks on a surprise welcome and graduation party for Lola.





She arrived in Nigeria to be greeted by her fun-loving and dramatic mother who had planned and hosted a party to celebrate her daughter’s feat, after a two-week vacation in the States.

Everything happened so quickly and she was set to resume work the following week. This time, to be greeted with a top-up in her salary and a brand new Toyota Venza car.

At 24, Lola is already a young woman who may be considered or tagged as successful. She owns a luxury apartment in an expensive area in the city of Lagos and could afford her needs and just about anything she wanted as well as to go on vacation anywhere she wanted.

Mrs. Ifelaja on the flip side feels tensed and perplexed about her daughter›s achievements which are centered around if any man was going to marry Lola, as most men could be intimidated by women who seem to be very successful. She was a bit relaxed as she would usually console herself with; “she is still quite young. She should be off the market in a few months.”

However, this is not always the case, as she would get so worried sometimes and would force herself to place a call through to her daughter asking if she was going to bring a man home soon. Lola on the other hand would laugh so hard over the issue, and would always find a way to switch the topic and her mom’s mind off the issue.

Work, on the other hand, has not been very nice to Lola as she has deadlines to beat and some insane targets to meet. She seldom thinks of any other thing asides from work and is usually very busy even on her days off work.

Is this all there is?

(To be continued next week.)

