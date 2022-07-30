Tobi Amusan and the racist rabble

This week, the sensational sprinter and track queen, Tobi Amusan, won the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 100 metres hurdles, setting a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, followed up by a 12.06 seconds record in the final to take the gold medal. To those familiar with Amusan’s record, she had in fact once recorded a record 12.03 win in Nigeria, but improper documentation dented that effort. Amusan, the 2018 Commonwealth and 2018 African champion, is also a two-time African Games champion in the event, and won the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in 2021 in the 100m hurdles.

But as we read in Samuel Selvon’s The Lonely Londoners: “It is not we the people do not like, he tell Moses. its the colour black.” Do not mentally correct anything here: Selvon’s project is to represent the London Otherness of the 50s and his characterisation and language are clinically apt. Until the racist dogs, most of whom have never done anything remarkable in their reckless lives, began to let out their barely disguised contempt for Tobi Amusan following her historic win this week, I had not even remembered Selvon’s silky lines. But literature has a way of reactivating itself in memory, and here we are. You see, Tobi Amusan is Black, and that’s a problem. She’s of the Other: she’s not the right colour. Racism, with its monster of jealousy and envy, brooks no Blackness. Just so we are clear: this is no woke intervention, precisely because those who habitually shout racism are the most despicable racists on planet earth; people to whom Blackness is high treason, people who say Black Lives Matter but not black pregnancies.

I begin with The Guardian, the odious, sensational, beggarly pamphlet that rules the world of wokedom, particularly in sports. The publication dedicated to a media jihad against soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not a news outfit; it is a socialist propaganda rag sheet. Typically, The Guardian, like its colleague masters of the universe, has an opinion on everything, and can simply not report the news, which is why commentary on a football game in which CR7 is playing would feature a verdict on Donald Trump. Following Amusan’s win, The Guardian spent incredible time and space undermining her historic effort, for no reason other than her nationality and colour. You see, however hard they try, racists can’t help themselves.

Here we go: “Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan reignited the debate about track and field’s new super shoes as she unexpectedly shattered the 100m hurdles world record in Eugene. On a night when Mondo Duplantis also broke his own pole vault world record, Amusan ran a staggering 12.12 seconds in her semi-final to beat Kendra Harrison’s old best by 0.08 sec – smashing her personal best time by nearly three-tenths of a second. Immediately after the race, the former world 200m and 400m record holder, Michael Johnson, wondered whether the timing system at Hayward Field was off. He was far from alone. However it transpired that Amusan had been given a boost by using Adidas Adizero Avanti shoes, which are designed for 5km and 10km runners, rather than track spikes.”

One thing about fools is that they cannot afford referencing one another, which is why the marriage between The Guardian and Michael Johnson, a moron who simply cannot get over the drugging case that led to his team’s loss of gold to Nigeria at Sydney 2000 Olympics, is perfectly made in hell. Competing against the Nigerian 4x400m team, Johnson’s team won gold medal at the global tournament. But there was a snag: the team had drug-cheated its way into the top prize. Following agitation by Nigeria, the team was subsequently stripped of the award. As reported by ESPN, “although the Nigerian team members have since received their medals, albeit 14 years later, they want to stand in front of the world and hear their anthem played.”

Johnson would not have doubted Amusan’s win if it had been recorded by an American. He found no such fault at the Sydney Olympics, because Americans are apparently allowed to break records. It is a fact that white Americans treat Africans better that most African Americans, many of who sneer at the very thought of equality with a Black African while ceaselessly complaining about their lot in “White America,” would ever do. Thus, if you look up such a statement as “Africa is trash” or “Nigeria is trash,” it is more likely to have been uttered by an African American. They despise their Black Brothers and Sisters with racist venom.

As for the racist White folks, the less said, the better. Racism, whatever the manifestation, is a thread held up by a lie. If experience over the years has shown anything, it is the fact that Black people are not mentally inferior to anyone: the problem is the lack of opportunities. In my most recent poem, Hanging comeuppance, I bemoaned the Black (wo)man’s lot in the world: “Everywhere we turn/We are treated like knaves/We are butchered like game/We are roasted like fish/We are reckoned as slaves.” Here’s another stanza: “Our colour compels disdain/Our history creates reproach/Our women are used like rags/Our men harassed like shoes.” And yet another line: They think they are default humanity/the painters of wokeful strokes/they think they are the real community /the Pharaohs on colour clouds.”

If the white monkeys who attribute Amusan’s win to super shoes mean business, they should go purchase such shoes, gift their athletes pairs, then cause them to dare Amusan on the field. That’s when they would learn the lesson which, blinded by their father Lucifer, they have blatantly refused to learn: shoes don’t run, people do. These were the same set of people who, following Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, described her as “grandmother.” Thankfully, the Swiss press council had the courage to call out Aargauer Zeitung, the Swiss newspaper, which ran a screaming headline saying: “This Grandmother will become the new boss of WTO,” as if it was Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s biological history that gave her the job.

I have a simple advice for these demented racist dogs: look for the nearest river and drown yourselves. We are Blacks, we were created Black by God Almighty and will never apologise for our colour.

Readers' reaction

Always a delight to find and read your columns. Keep it up.

Michael Olaotan (mikeolaotan@gmail.com)

