With ‘kalamity’ success, Jbwai makes history in less than 72 hours

For Toronto-based Cameroonian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Michael Baiye, who is known by his stage name Jbwai, it is another record-breaking moment as his new EP, Certified has made it into Nigeria’s most listened to body of work.

Jbwai has in recent years gained recognition in Africa and in Nigeria with songs like ‘Busy Body’ and ‘Imani’ which actually went viral some years back, he recently released a body of work which also featured Nigerian female star “Waje” on a song entitled “Into you.”

His new EP “Certified” which was released on Friday, August 19 has somehow found its way to the heart of music consumers and industry heavy weights in the Nigerian music industry with the success of “Kalamity” the hit single from the EP.

The song made it into the Nigerian music chart on iTunes and gained over 100,000 plays on audiomack.

Indeed with this result and success Jbwai has been trending on Twitter in Nigeria with fans singing his praises and congratulating him. He somehow becomes the first Cameroon musician to invade the Nigerian iTunes chart with kalamity making it to the top 10 spot on iTunes.

Born in Kumba, a prominent town in the South-West region of English-speaking Cameroon, the town is known for its vibrant business and entertainment atmosphere, the town is popularly known in Cameroon as K TOWN. Growing up in such town you will train yourself how to become a man streetwise in other to survive.

Michael had his primary education at the diligent bilingual academy in Kumba, after obtaining his common entrance and first school leaving certificate he move to CCAS Kumba where he did his secondary and high school.

He gained admission into the university of Buea and later travelled to Canada for further studies where he studied computer science and specialised in computer maintenance and networking, after graduating, he took courses in sound engineering, sound design, and music production.

With ‘kalamity’ success, Jbwai makes history in less than 72 hours





