Winford Centre multisectoral solutions for learners with neurodevelopmental conditions

THE Winford Centre for children and women and stakeholders in the education sector have advocated the adoption of multi-sectoral, culturally relevant and collaborative approaches in addressing the issue of educating children with neurodevelopmental conditions in Nigeria and other African countries.

This call was made during a recent two-day virtual conference organised by The Winford Centre, aimed at providing an opportunity for policymakers, practitioners, educators and families from different African countries to discuss issues on education provision in the early years stage.

It was also meant to explore current practices that could be leveraged and scaled to ensure that more children with neurodevelopmental conditions have access to meaningful, accessible and inclusive education.

The founder of the organisation, Mrs Basirat Razaq-Shuaib, in her address emphasised the need to move away from the dominant deficit narrative within the continent that things are not working, and look inwards at the things that are working and how they can be strengthened.

She added that while high-level international and national inclusive education commitments are needed, there is a huge gap between those commitments and the lived realities of families and educators.

“Many of the problems faced by children who have neurodevelopmental conditions in the course of accessing education are problems that have their origins in their early childhood.”

“Therefore, if we are serious about achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (UN SDG4) as well as the Agenda 2040 for Children’s Rights in Africa, we must go back to building stronger foundations for the early childhood education of children with neurodevelopmental conditions and other children with disabilities,” she said.

In her keynote address, the Faculty of Social Sciences’ Director of the Equality Diversity and Inclusion, University of Nottingham, Professor Elizabeth Walton, pointed out why inclusive education has failed to gain a foothold in many countries.

Professor Walton stressed that inclusive education is critical given the exclusions (overt and silent) that children with disabilities experience in education and issues bordering on path dependencies in the form of self-reinforcing historical patterns and practices.

“An example of this is the separate ordinary and special education binary,”she stated.





Also present at the event were parents, guardians and educators.

Meanwhile, some of the parents lamented how they are always accused of nagging whenever they try to collaborate with educators and the government.

Many of them called for an increased involvement in matters that concern the education of their children, emphasising the fatigue they currently experience and the high cost of accessing child support services.

Dr Paul Lynch, of the University of Glasgow, highlighted how teachers are usually the ones identifying children with disabilities where local systems fail to address the barriers in many African contexts.

Dr Lynch called for collaboration across different governmental agencies at the early childhood development stage and beyond in order to meet the education needs of children with disabilities given the overlapping needs of the children that make it impossible for only one agency to meet.

Early years educators also made their voices heard noting the importance of small class sizes, training, and parental collaboration in order to support neurodivergent children adequately.