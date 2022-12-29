Ghana Communication Technology University ranked 9th varsity in Ghana

Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) ranked 9th varsity in Ghana, based on excellence

Two years after becoming a public university, the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) is now ranked as the 9th best in Ghana out of the 89 universities ranked in that country, based on Excellence Rankings by The Ranking Web of Universities Webometrics (https://www.webometrics.info/en/africa/ghana).

In a statement released by the university yesterday, GCTU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Ohone-Afoakwa, declared 2023 as the year of superior student experiences while noting that the management of the university will keep working hard to improve on the ranking.

Though established in November 2005, GCTU was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) on March 30, 2006, and officially inaugurated on August 15, 2006, it gained full public University status on 13 August 2020.

It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in, among others, in Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Computer Engineering, Mathematics, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mobile Computing, Information Technology, Information Systems, Business Administration, – Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain, Marketing, Finance, Accounting, Economics, Oil and Gas.