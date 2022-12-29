Babcock University gives 80% tuition rebate to students who lost parents

Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, says it has started giving out 80 percent rebate on tuition fees to any of its students, who have lost their parents or any other person sponsoring their education in the university.

The president and vice chancellor of the university, Professor Tayo Ademola, gave the revelation in his remark at the end-of- the-year media parley with newsmen in Ilisan Remo, last week.

He said the university is doing this in conjunction with the parent forum of the university.

He said the aim of instituting the gesture is to ensure that no student’s education is halted while in the university on the basis of losing his/her parents or sponsors.

He said the only condition that students in such situation would not enjoy the scholarship is if he/she is unable to provide verifiable claims, particularly the death certificate of the person concerned as indicated in the student’s profile on admission into the school.

He said it is interesting to know that students in such situation would enjoy the scholarship scheme from any level they are until graduation, noting that some had already benefited from the scheme.

The vice chancellor, who explained that this special scholarship is different from the one given to the brilliant but indigent students from Ilisan-Remo and environs as part of its social responsibility initiatives, stressed that Babcock University had really become a model for both private and public universities in Nigeria.

He said the university did not only stand out in academic excellence as consistently being demonstrated by its graduates in various fields but also in research, collaboration and stemming of medical tourism in the country.

He said the university, for instance, had performed up to 959 open heart surgeries and many knee and spinal cord surgeries in its teaching hospital and is also partnering with many other universities and companies in and outside Nigeria.

He commended the newsmen and media houses for their contributions to the national socio-economic growth and agenda setting, saying such roles are vital to good governance and societal development.





He urged them to continue to uphold the tenets of truth, objectivity and integrity in their reportage.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…