Wike to ADC: Stop fighting, party is for development

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition elements to stop fighting and face development, saying a political party is a vehicle for governance, not a war zone.

Wike spoke on Monday during a town hall interactive meeting with political stakeholders, traditional leaders, and residents in Kwali Area Council, Abuja.

He was reacting to remarks by the ADC and critics over the court judgment sacking the Mark-led executive.

Wike said opposition figures were prioritising personal ambitions over the welfare of citizens, instead of using party platforms to deliver good governance.

“Isn’t it that a party is a vehicle that you enter intentionally to go where you are going? When you get there, you talk about development, you talk about good governance, and how you can bring welfare to your people,” he stated.

He commended local council chairmen and leaders across party lines who have resolved to work together for the collective interest of the FCT.

Wike said political posturing and media-driven criticism by opposition figures, including former national leaders, have never brought tangible progress to the territory.

He urged stakeholders to reject politicians who only appear during election cycles with empty promises and, instead, support leadership that delivers verifiable infrastructure and structural empowerment.

Wike maintained that the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken decisive actions to rescue the national economy and grant long-overdue autonomy to the FCT.

He listed major breakthroughs to include the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the appointment of an indigenous Head of Service, and the removal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

According to him, results, rather than opposition rhetoric, define good governance.

“There is no need to be fighting. For the interest of the people, for the interest of FCT, that is what we are talking about,” he added.

He reassured the gathering that the administration remains focused on stepping on toes where necessary to deliver key infrastructure, complete abandoned road projects, and expand political representation for the people of the FCT.

The town hall meeting was attended by the Executive Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Nuhu Daniel Kwali; traditional rulers led by the Etsu of Kwali, HRH Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III; councillors; and representatives from all six FCT area councils.