Oyo South: Ibadan Mogajis back Remi Oseni’s senatorial bid

The Mogajis of Ibadanland have endorsed the 2027 senatorial ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oyo South, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, saying his presence in the Senate would strengthen the agitation for the creation of Ibadan.

The family heads made their position known when they received Oseni at the historic Olubadan Palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan, over the weekend.

They commended his contributions to the development of Ibadanland, saying his experience, capacity and record of service informed their decision to support his ambition.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of the Remi Oseni Media Office (ROMO), Idowu Ayodele, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Speaking on behalf of the Mogajis, their president, Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori, described Oseni as a friend of the masses who had positively impacted individuals and communities.

He said their decision was not influenced by party affiliation but by their assessment of Oseni’s character and contributions to the development of the area.

“Our support for Hon. Aderemi Oseni is not driven by party affiliation but by our conviction in his character, generosity, and commitment to the development of our people.

“The struggle for the creation of Ibadan State requires credible voices and committed advocates in the National Assembly. We believe that having him in the Senate will give our aspiration the needed representation and legislative support,” Ariori said.

The Mogajis’ president recalled that Oseni was the first to support the Ile-Eke building project with a donation of ₦10m, adding that the project was ready for commissioning.

Ariori also highlighted Oseni’s contributions to other initiatives aimed at promoting the social, cultural and economic development of Ibadanland.

He expressed the hope that Oseni’s election to the Senate in 2027 would give the agitation for Ibadan State greater attention at the National Assembly.

In his response, Oseni, who represents Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and chairs the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, thanked the Mogajis for their endorsement.

He described them as an important part of Ibadan’s traditional institution and cultural heritage, saying he appreciated the confidence they had expressed in him and would not take their support for granted.

“I do not take this confidence and endorsement for granted. The Mogajis represent an important institution in the history, culture and traditional administration of Ibadanland.

“If elected to the Senate, I will regard the mandate as a call to greater service and will work with critical stakeholders to advance the interests of Oyo South,” he said.

Oseni assured residents of the senatorial district that he would not let them down, pledging to provide purposeful and people-centred representation.