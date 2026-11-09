Delhi air pollution worsens after Diwali fireworks

Air pollution in India’s capital, New Delhi, has worsened following Diwali celebrations, with fireworks contributing to heavy smog across the city.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) reached 370 at 9 a.m. on Monday, placing it in the “very poor” category, according to air quality monitoring data reported by Reuters.

Several neighbourhoods recorded readings above 400, a level classified as “severe”.

The deterioration followed fireworks displays during Diwali celebrations, despite restrictions introduced by authorities to limit pollution.

The restrictions allowed only certified low-pollution firecrackers and limited the hours during which they could be used.

However, fireworks were reportedly set off late into the night in Delhi and other Indian cities, including Mumbai.

Thick smog was visible around parts of the capital, including the area surrounding India Gate.

Air quality monitoring organisation IQAir ranked Delhi as the world’s third-most polluted city on Monday morning. Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan recorded an even higher index of 563, classified as hazardous.

The latest pollution readings come after several days of poor air quality in northern India.

Seasonal weather conditions contribute to the problem, as colder air can trap pollutants close to the ground. Vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from agricultural burning also contribute to pollution levels.

Delhi’s heavy traffic and continuing construction activities add to the city’s air pollution challenges.

The authorities have already introduced measures under a graded response action plan to reduce pollution.

These measures include restrictions on certain activities and a request for schools to consider holding classes online.

Air pollution remains a major public health concern in the Indian capital, where residents are regularly exposed to unhealthy air, particularly during the winter months.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can aggravate respiratory conditions and increase the risk of other health complications.

The latest deterioration has renewed questions about the effectiveness of restrictions on fireworks and other measures introduced to improve air quality.

(Reuters)