Segun Adebayo

In furtherance of its efforts to offer quality service to customers, WhyNotNow Global Limited, a leading travel advisory company, has announced the opening of the state-of-the-art office at 1, Adeola Adeoye Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

This was made known via a statement released by the CEO, WhyNotNow Global, Mr Adebola Yusuf Agboola and obtained by Tribune Online.

According to the statement, the expansion will afford the company to serve its growing customers better as it is a testament to its continued commitment to providing a high-quality travel advisory service to people in Nigeria and around the world.

“This latest expansion will allow the company to better serve its growing client base in Nigeria and offer a range of services for students, tourists, and healthcare professionals seeking to travel abroad.

Related News No Content Available

“The new office in Ikeja is equipped with a modern, state-of-the-art facility, and will provide clients with an exceptional experience from start to finish.

“The company has a team of experienced travel advisors who are knowledgeable about visa requirements for various countries and are committed to helping clients navigate the often-complex process of obtaining a visa.

“WhyNotNow Global Limited has been recognized for its outstanding customer service, and the company’s commitment to helping people travel has earned it a reputation as one of the leading travel advisory companies in the industry,” the statement read.

It further stated that the new office will provide clients with an exceptional experience “from start to finish.”

Continuing, it stated that, “the company has a team of experienced travel advisors who are knowledgeable about visa requirements for various countries and are committed to helping clients navigate the often-complex process of obtaining a visa.





“WhyNotNow Global Limited has been recognized for its outstanding customer service, and the company’s commitment to helping people travel has earned it a reputation as one of the leading travel advisory companies in the industry.

“The opening of the new office in Lagos is just the latest example of the company’s ongoing expansion, and is a testament to its continued commitment to providing a high-quality travel advisory service to people in Nigeria and around the world.”

WhyNotNow Global Travel was founded with the goal of simplifying the visa application process for students and tourists and the company has achieved this and many more by providing comprehensive travel advisory services.