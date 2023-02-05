The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, received support from members of the party from far away Germany, declaring in their support that Tinubu/Shettima presidency would lead Nigeria to an economy of prosperity.

Members of the party from Germany and Western Europe, at the sensitization rally held in Frankfurt, in the statement signed by Chief Host and APC PCC Chairman, Germany, Hon Engr. Olaniyi Popoola; APC PCC Secretary, Germany, Hon. Basit Adekunle Azeez, MBA, among others, said their support for Tinubu was largely due to his leadership style in the discovery of talents and listening hears to all views in the best interest of the people.

Others who signed the statement are Hon. Dr-Ing Ibrahim Muritala, APC PCC Organizing Secretary, Germany, and Hon. Hareef Akerele — APC PCC Deputy Organizing Secretary, Germany.

Speaking at the rally, the Chairman of APC in Germany, Hon. (Eng.) Jide Fashakin, declared that the event was organised to raise awareness on the merits of Tinubu/Shettima ticket and other candidates in the forthcoming general elections to ensure the consolidation of the gains of the outgoing administration.

Fashakin said Nigerians in diaspora were greatly interested in a prosperous Nigeria and wields tremendous influence that is underreported in the country’s political landscape, assured that Tinubu/Shettima presidency would lead Nigeria to economic prosperity where every Nigerian would have a stake in its progress.

Popoola, in his own speech, pointed out that a new Nigeria would emerge with the victory of the party at the Federal level, adding that an objective criticism of the background of the party’s candidate would be a benchmark for everyone before taken decision.

Hon. Isa Nasidi, who is the APC Germany PCC Deputy Chairman, appealed to Nigerians in the country to add value to the Tinubu- Shettima joint ticket by focusing on issues based campaign on the Action Plan of the candidate in restoring hope for a better Nigeria.

On how Nigerians in the diaspora were helping to mobilize people for the party, APC Germany Party Leader and PCC member, Hon. Olalekan Oyadiran, said Asiwaju Tinubu’s campaign had been planned for a long time, noting that the party was well positioned to provide support and mobilization at the polling units.

According to him, one of the strategies launched is the “CALL YOUR PEOPLE CAMPAIGN (CYPC)” which aims to raise awareness of the good intentions of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, saying that the achievement that would evolve after their victory would be for the common man.

Hon. Kalu Onyeani, the Financial Secretary of APC PCC Germany, who lend his voice to the campaign urged Nigerians to go to the polls en- masse and vote for the APC.

Also speaking, APC Women Chairperson, Hon. (Mrs) Labake Aminu, disclosed that women were one of the most important voting blocs, urging them to go out and vote in the forthcoming poll, even as she stressed that empowering women accelerates the progress of any nation.





In his remark, the APC Director for Diaspora, Prince Ade Omole, represented by Hon. Yomi Maja from UK, urged the electorate to shun sentiments, adding the first step towards achieving this was to vote in the forthcoming election a progressive government that has a short and long-term vision for the country.

Dignitaries in attendance included members of the APC Germany Chapter stakeholders, including Hon. Chief Awolola Tala, Hon. Adebayo Alabi and Hon. Adekunle Ayoola representing APC Poland.