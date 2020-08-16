Why we signed Lese, Izutee Records speaks

Months after its establishment, International record label, Izutee Records, has welcomed a new artiste, Lese, to the label.

According to the label, the artiste was signed after proving himself as a leader in the new school music space, with a track record of success from his previous singles.

Speaking with R, the CEO of the label, Izunde Uwagbue said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lese to the Izutee Records family.

“He has all it takes to develop and become a big superstar in the African music scene, and will be a game-changer in dominating and bringing African music to the world.”

Born Olugbemi Ebenezer, the singer, songwriter, model and entertainer, popularly known as Lese, grew up at Akoka, Lagos State but hails from Abeokuta in Ogun State.

Speaking about his new home, Lese said :”I am happy with the dimension my life has taken with this new development and I am looking forward to a wonderful experience with my new label. This signing means a lot to me and my career advancement.”

Lese will be releasing his first project under the new record label in days to come, Anticipate a new world movement from the Izutee Records family in the near future.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plan To Destabilise Nigeria Is Real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country…

More Heads To Roll In UNILAG •Babalakin, Ogundipe Trade Words, Resumption In Jeopardy

MORE top officials of the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) are to be axed for alleged financial recklessness and mismanagement which consumed the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Wednesday, the Governing Council, disclosed on Friday…

INEC Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration In Instituting Electoral Transparency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the call at a virtual…

How Bandits, Terrorists, Other Criminals Get Their Weapons —Retired Col. Majoyeogbe, Ex-Commandant, Army Intelligence School

Colonel Olanipekun Majoyeogbe retired from the Nigerian Army after holding various posts, including Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence School and Commandant, SSS Training School. In this interview by SUYI AYODELE, the graduate of English from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, speaks on various issues bordering on the Nigerian security situation…

National Assembly Acting Clerk Advocates E-Parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight…”