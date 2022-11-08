Why we post corps members to other states than theirs ― NYSC DG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday, explained its reasons for posting corps members away from their state of origin.

This was as Abia NYSC swears in a total of 1300 corps members registered corps members comprising 630 males and 670 females.

In his speech on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream I corps members held in Umuahia, and read by the State Coordinator NYSC Abia, Mr Julius Ekeh, the NYSC Director-General, M K Fadah said it is deliberate and in line with some of the objectives of the NYSC.

According to him, “In line with some of the objectives of the NYSC, we deliberately posted you away from your states of origin in addition to assembling you here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.

“These deployment policies are aimed at broadening your understanding of the country, thereby standing you in good stead for effective contribution to the promotion of national unity and integration.”

Fada, therefore, encouraged them to ensure healthy interactions, exchange ideas and build lasting friendships with a view to advancing the progress of a united Nigeria.

He further advised the corps members to continue to comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols throughout the orientation period, urging those who are yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of this orientation course to do so without further delay, “as the vaccine will keep you safe.

