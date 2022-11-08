Terrorists abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna

By Isaac Shobayo
A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, in Kaduna State has been abducted by terrorists on Tuesday and whisked to an unknown destination.

According to a statement by the Chancellor, Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, the clergyman was kidnapped at his residence in the early hour of Tuesday.

“I write to inform you of the abduction of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, the Parish Priest of St Bernard, Idon Gida, on Tuesday, 8 November 2022 at about 12:30 am.

“The incident took place at St Mulumba, Kurmin Sara, Kachia LGA, where Fr Kunat has been residing all along due to the insecurity situation.

“We solicit for the prayerful support of the faithful and indeed all men and
women of goodwill that God Almighty will take control of the situation. preserve our priest, and bring him back to us in peace,” he said.

