Three suspected members of the gang that killed an aide to Senator Adeola Olamilekan, popularly known as Yayi, have been arrested by the operatives of the Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command.

The suspects however stated that the victim was killed for raising the alarm while turning away from the scene of the robbery.

The suspects, who reportedly used military uniforms, were on Monday paraded before newsmen by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The deceased aide, Adeniyi Sanni, was killed on August 5 around Berger area of Lagos State on his way home by a gang of armed men, who were reportedly dressed in military uniform.

One of the suspects, Lucky, while speaking with journalists denied that the gang was aware of the identity of the victim and added that he was shot because he raised the alarm.

The suspect said, “That was the second operation I went with them before I was caught. It was not up to two months I met Fred, I just came out of prison to join the gang,

Another suspect ,Fred said “On that fateful day, we were told a black Toyota Camry was coming.One of us, Lucky, who was putting on camouflage uniform then flagged the vehicle down, while I rushed towards the other side of the door and demanded for the documents of the vehicle.”

He added that “When I was asking for the documents he was on call with someone, probably his wife.”

The suspect continued, “After a while, he asked me what else I wanted again after giving me his car documents.”

“I don’t know if he noticed anything. He just started shouting thief and pulled out of the car and started running. That was when I shot him with the only two bullets I have in my gun.”

He added that “While I was trying to go back I heard another gun shot from Lucky that hit the man again.”





“I and Segun moved him to the back of the seat of the car and zoomed off. By then, he was still breathing, and he was still shouting thief. It was then Segun stabbed him with a knife and that led to an argument between us. We condemned him for stabbing him .

Fred added that “Segun said he stabbed him because his noise was too much at that hours of night. We dumped him on the side of the road and drove off to Abeokuta.”

CP Owohunwa, while parading the suspects at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday, said “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three notorious suspects behind the dastardly murder of Mr Adeniyi Sanni which occurred between 1am and 2am on August 5, 2023 robbery”

The police boss added that “the arrest of the suspects one Fred Azeez Okunnu ‘m’ aged 43, Lucky Idudu Micheal ‘m’ aged 33 and Adedigba Segun ‘m’ aged 26 follows weeks-long painstaking, diligent and discreet intelligence and investigative sets of actions.”

“Items recovered from the suspects are one Brownie pistol with 3 rounds of live ammunitions, one Beretta pistol with 3 rounds of live ammunition, one locally made cut-to-size pistol with 6 live cartridges, six expended cartridges, military gear (military camouflage vest, military jungle hat, military holster, jungle boots), and one Red Honda CRV with reg no EKY 276 JD, also hijacked from a yet-to-be identified victim.”

According to CP Owohunwa, “Investigation revealed that this gang which is being armed by one Alhaji (based in Benin Republic) specializes in robbing motorists of their unregistered vehicles.

“The gang have been successful in five previous operations. Their modus operandi includes stationing one gang member some meters from Berger bus stop to spot unregistered vehicles.”

The police boss also stated that “The spotter then calls his gang members who are dressed in military fatigue and stationed somewhere around Berger bus stop to inform them of the approaching vehicle. ”

“Once they stop their victim, they request for the vehicle custom papers, as they would need to clear security and customs checks.”

CP Owohunwa revealed that “In this incident, after seeing the papers, they insisted on taking their victim to their base.”

“Once they entered the vehicle, it dawned on Mr Sanni that they were robbers. He called out for help, which made the robbers shoot him thrice and further stabbed him.

“They dropped his corpse by the roadside and drove to Kuto, Abeokuta where they cleaned up the blood stains in the rear seats of the vehicle and later same night proceeded with the vehicle to the border town of Chikunda in Kwara State where the criminal receiver took delivery of the car. “

“The suspects adopted the use of military fatigue to beat checkpoints,” the Lagos State Police Commissioner revealed

According to CP Owohunwa, “Further investigation has revealed that the said Alhaji has other cells operating across the country.”

“Being a transnational crime, the Command is involving the Interpol for the apprehension of this criminal receiver and financier,” the CP stated

The police boss emphasized that “The place of drugs in all of this must not be omitted as the criminals were high on drugs each time they went out for an operation.”

“It is also noteworthy that the judicial system has not helped as all of these suspects have been arrested before for similar crimes and were arraigned. It is sad to find them again free but more hardened. “

“With each freedom they get after prison, they become deadlier and more brutal, in addition to expanding their criminal network.”

