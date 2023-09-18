The Abia State Executive Council says the state is ready to explore an array of solid minerals in the state, numbering over 17 and including gold, kaolin, and limestone, among others.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting held Monday and chaired by the state governor, Alex Otti, the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed that the State Government is ready to explore the array of solid minerals that Abia is blessed with, adding that the government is committed to tapping such minerals as gold, kaolin, limestone, among others.

He revealed that about 17 solid minerals are available to tap into in Abia, maintaining that this would provide investment and job opportunities in addition to boosting the State’s revenue base.

Explaining further on that, the state Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Prof. Joel Ogbonna, added that the state government is at the moment set to go into the appraisal of the quantity of available solid minerals in the state to confirm whether the minerals are in commercial quantity before the actual exploration.

Prince Okey Kanu also disclosed that the state government has concluded plans to commission a computerised vehicle centre at Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA, stating that the idea is to ensure that all vehicles that ply on Abia roads are roadworthy in addition to reducing carnage on the roads.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Transport, Comrade Sunny Onwuma, said that the centre is necessary to ascertain the number of roadworthy vehicles, adding that the cost of testing each small vehicle is N1,700 only, while bigger vehicles will cost N3,000 only.

On road infrastructure in the state, Prince Kanu also disclosed that the State Government is carrying out legislative works in the Umuahia-IIkot-Ekpene Federal Road to provide the people with motorable roads, disclosing that in line with the Light up Abia project, about 36 streets have been lighted up in Umuahia, while the exercise will be extended to Aba: Owerri Road, Factory Road, MCC, Okigwe, and Brass roads all in Aba. He said all the new roads being constructed in Enyimba would be accompanied by street lights.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Otumchere Oti, said the delay in the commencement of works on the six-lane Ossah road was a result of processes that were involved, revealing that actual work cannot commence without payment of compensation and demolition of structures.

