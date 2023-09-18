The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has flagged off the Aviation Resuscitation Programme for Cadet Pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers for ex-agitators in the Niger Delta.

The training programme is part of PAP’s efforts to create sustainable livelihoods for ex-agitators and a pool of skilled manpower for Nigeria’s Aviation industry.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Flag Off, Interim Administrator of the PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (Rtd), noted that enormous opportunities abound for the beneficiaries in global aviation.

The trainees are part of a total of 75 pilots and aircraft engineers sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme to various Aviation Training Organisations (ATOs) in Lagos (Nigeria), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Toulouse (France) for type-rating courses as part of its aviation training scheme.

Ndiomu, who was represented by Wilfred Musa, PAP’s Head of Reintegration, recalled that past PAP administrations had made efforts at revamping the training programmes, but because of administrative glitches and the complex nature of the Aviation industry, marginal success was attained.

He said the flag-off of the programme, which was initiated more than eight years ago, further shows that the current PAP leadership is critical about advancing the lives of ex-agitators.

While noting that the aviation industry is a major “touch point for Commerce” in any country, the IA urged those who are misinterpreting the initiative behind the programme to “pay attention” to its long-term benefits and instant values.

On concerns raised in some quarters that beneficiaries might relocate abroad for greener pastures upon completion of the programme, Ndiomu said “There is nothing wrong with it”, as long as they are working abroad and sending home forex, which will in turn add value to the Nigerian economy.

“Moreso, we exist within the context of a global village where the mobility of labour is encouraged for knowledge expansion and strategic networking,” he stated.

He urged aviation stakeholders to take note of the program and begin to look towards leveraging the enormous pool of skilled manpower that the programme will produce for the aviation industry.

In the aftermath of a Code of Conduct signed by the beneficiaries, General Ndiomu cautioned that discipline must be imbibed throughout their learning process.





“We will not hesitate to delist anybody who will run afoul of the items listed in the Code of Conduct.”.

He further charged them to “elevate their reasoning” and “knock off” the feeling of “entitlement”.

In a brief remark, the facilitator of the programme, Alom Aviation Services Ltd., expressed optimism that within a year, the trainees will be gainfully employed in the aviation industry.

Capt. Austin Omame, MD/CEO of Alom Aviation Services Ltd., assured that the beneficiaries will be closely monitored throughout their time with the aviation firm, which he said is an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) duly certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Engr. Ofuafo White Ghavwan, one of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the others, applauded the Amnesty Programme for sending them to one of “the best aviation training schools in West Africa and the situation in Lagos.

He noted that the training opportunity has already guaranteed them jobs in the aviation sector, where such skilled manpower is in high demand.

