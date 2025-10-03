Why we dissolved Akwa Ibom exco — PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has explained that its decision to dissolve the party’s executives in Akwa Ibom was due to their alleged alignment with Governor Umo Eno, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the executives were no longer acting in the interest of the PDP but were under the influence of the state governor.

“In Akwa Ibom State, the governor has left. At the National Working Committee (NWC), we noticed there was no difference between members of the executives and their alignment with the APC,” Ologunagba said.

Citing the party’s constitution, he added: “Section 10, Subsection 6 says no member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the PDP or any of its elected governments. It is an anathema to belong to two parties at the same time. The governor even said on tape that he will be in charge of the two parties.”

Akwa Ibom, once a PDP stronghold since the return of civil rule in 1999, lost its grip on the party following Governor Eno’s defection to the APC on June 6, 2025.

Eno became the second PDP governor in the South-South to join the APC within two months, after Delta State’s Sheriff Oborevwori.

Four months after the defection, the PDP formally moved to dissolve its state executive council in Akwa Ibom, a step Ologunagba said was necessary to protect the integrity of the party.