Tinubu’s wife begins distribution of N2.55bn sanitary pads to schoolgirls

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday launched the distribution of 370,000 sanitary pads valued at N2.55 billion to schoolgirls in rural communities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The flag-off, held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, was organised under her Renewed Hope Initiative programme tagged Flow with Confidence.

Senator Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the intervention was designed to address menstrual health challenges faced by young girls in underserved areas.

“In today’s modern world, no girl should have to miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products. It is unacceptable that our girls still continue to face significant challenges during their menstrual cycle, especially those in rural communities,” she said.

She noted that many girls resort to unsafe alternatives or miss school entirely, resulting in poor academic performance and, in some cases, dropping out.

“We will be distributing a one-year supply of disposable sanitary pads to 370,000 schoolgirls in rural communities across the nation. All states and the FCT will receive 10,000 packs each through the state’s first ladies and RHI coordinators. For us at the Renewed Hope Initiative, no girl should ever have to choose between her dignity and her education,” she added.

The distribution exercise was also simultaneously launched in Borno, Cross River, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kebbi, and Lagos states, while others are expected to commence once they receive their supplies.

In his welcome remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Abisola Adegbite, said the initiative reflected the First Lady’s concern for the girl-child, particularly at the grassroots.

