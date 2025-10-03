Health

Tinubu’s wife begins distribution of N2.55bn sanitary pads to schoolgirls

Adam Mosadioluwa
First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu at national agro-value chain workshop girl-child leadership Agriculture and food security, When First Lady commissioned ICT Centre Mantra of Oluremi Tinubu

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday launched the distribution of 370,000 sanitary pads valued at N2.55 billion to schoolgirls in rural communities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The flag-off, held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, was organised under her Renewed Hope Initiative programme tagged Flow with Confidence.

Senator Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the intervention was designed to address menstrual health challenges faced by young girls in underserved areas.

“In today’s modern world, no girl should have to miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products. It is unacceptable that our girls still continue to face significant challenges during their menstrual cycle, especially those in rural communities,” she said.

She noted that many girls resort to unsafe alternatives or miss school entirely, resulting in poor academic performance and, in some cases, dropping out.

ALSO READ: Remi Tinubu commissions Federal Medical Centre, Kumo

“We will be distributing a one-year supply of disposable sanitary pads to 370,000 schoolgirls in rural communities across the nation. All states and the FCT will receive 10,000 packs each through the state’s first ladies and RHI coordinators. For us at the Renewed Hope Initiative, no girl should ever have to choose between her dignity and her education,” she added.

The distribution exercise was also simultaneously launched in Borno, Cross River, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kebbi, and Lagos states, while others are expected to commence once they receive their supplies.

In his welcome remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Abisola Adegbite, said the initiative reflected the First Lady’s concern for the girl-child, particularly at the grassroots.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article An Indian man alongside metals removed from his body Doctors remove 29 spoons, 19 toothbrushes, others from patient’s stomach
Next Article legal fees Anambra Ebonyi congresses PDP logo, on Cross River PDP Kaduna PDP, PDP's 100th NEC, PDP logo, S’East PDP threatens to dump party South-East PDP, APC is jittery; Tinubu is one-term president — PDP, PDP’s NEC meeting underway, 2027: Dapo Sarumi, other Lagos PDP chieftains back Atiku’s coalition, Kwara PDP rejects Atiku-led coalition Why we dissolved Akwa Ibom exco — PDP

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×