Why we are partnering with retired military officers to tackle insecurity ― CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital explained the rationale behind the partnership with retired military officers in tackling the increasing level of insecurity in the country.

He said the need to explore the experience and technical expertise of the former military officers compelled the interactive session with the officers part of the measures to address internal threats to the nation’s territorial integrity.

The interactive meeting held at the 2 Division Nigeria Army in Ibadan focused on how the knowledge and experience of the retired officers can be utilised to strengthen the security situation in the country.

According to Irabor, “I believe that you and I are sold out to bring about unity and faith, and ensure that peace and progress of our nation remain on course. I said you and I are sold out because patriotism is required for us to keep the country safe.

“As members of the armed forces, we know that our constitutional responsibility lies in the defence of the territorial integrity of our nation. By the virtue of the additional provision of Section 217 of our constitution, we are to give support to the civil authorities.

“What we find today as part of our state challenges is that we realise that the territorial integrity of our nation is being challenged mostly from internal factors. These factors also have external inputs.

“We believe that if we engage with you and other stakeholders, we will be able to find solutions to them. From the wealth of experience that you have and from the knowledge that you acquired over the years, we believe there is no other cross-section of Nigerians that we should be engaged with than you. In our assessment, you are most qualified, you are most knowledgable on the issues of security.

“Because you are most qualified, we believe that you have what it takes to be our mouthpieces.”

Irabor further noted that the military holds the view that regardless of being retired from active service, the retired officers would be better instruments of sensitisation for those who live around them on issues bothering on security.

He, however, dismissed the speculation that some members of the military were colluding with bandits and other criminals elements causing security breaches, criminally minded people who lived in the society should be exposed.

The Chief of Defence Civil-Military Cooperation, Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu in his submission averred that the South-West with cosmopolitans cities such as Lagos and Ibadan and its security challenges was critical regarding the synergy with retired military officers.

He also disclosed that the meeting with senior retired military officers would hold in other regions, just as he tasked them, to be frank, and ready to discuss issues which could help to address the security challenges confronting the nation.

The General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Gen. Gold Chibuisi, in his remarks said the growing insecurity in the country was putting pressure on the military with the deployment of troops for operations in almost every state.

He stated: “The way the hoodlums carry out their attacks calls for concern by all those who are in support of Nigeria. Innocent souls continue to be lost. The growing insecurity has contributed to the economic stress and joblessness in the nation.”

