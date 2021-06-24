Ukwa/Ngwa people pass vote of confidence on Ikpeazu, demand another eight years in 2023

The People of Ukwa/Ngwa cultural divide in Abia State, on Thursday, under the auspices of Ukwa-La-Ngwa Elders’ Council, deposited their trust on the state governor and their kinsman, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Rising from their meeting held in Isialangwa North Headquarters, the people stated that by every measure, they are proud of the uncommon achievements of their son and state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, “whose performances since he emerged as governor in 2015, despite many attempts that were made to distract him from governance through a multiplicity of litigations against him at various Election Tribunals, stand unequalled since the creation of Abia State.”

In a communique read by their Leader, Dr Max Nduaguibe, the people said they “will remain solidly behind the governor and will always give maximum support for the continuous success of his administration.

“People of Ukwa La Ngwa remain conscious of the indisputable fact and truth that Abia State is basically made up of two different geo-political zones, Old Aba Division and Old Bende Division.”

According to them, “in pursuit of justice, equity and fairness, knowing that the People of Old Bende have governed the state for an unbroken sixteen years, 1999 to 2015, unequivocally demand and insist that they will also govern the state for sixteen consecutive years, that is from 2015 to 2031.

“By virtue of justice, equity and fairness, the people of Ukwa La Ngwa will collectively and ceaselessly work for the democratic enthronement of Abia State governor of Ukwa La Ngwa extraction, from any of the three Ukwa La Ngwa Local Government Areas of Isialangwa-North, Isialangwa-South and Osisioma, otherwise known as Umunne Ato Ngwa in Abia Central Senatorial District, in 2023.

“No Ukwa La Ngwa son, daughter or wife will dare accept the position of a governorship running-mate in any political party for 2023 election.

All politicians in Ukwa La Ngwa said: “should endeavour to make sure that whatever political party they belong to zones its governorship ticket to Umunne Ato Ngwa in Abia Central Senatorial District.”

They mandated all their sons, daughters and wives “to do everything democratically possible to make sure that this collective objective of the people of Ukwa La Ngwa is seamlessly concretised and achieved” peacefully.

