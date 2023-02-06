Soji Ajibola

Fuel scarcity and swap redesigned naira notes protest has forced the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to postpone its presidential rally scheduled to hold in Ibadan on Tuesday till February 15, 2023

Party chieftains and supporters have expressed shock over the postponement, noting the level of preparation.

The venue of the rally, the ancient Mapo hall is already wearing a new look with a silver-coloured podium ready in place.

Market men and women around the popular Oja ‘ba market are already preparing for a half-day vacation before the news of postponement filtered in.

Confirming the development in a telephone chat, the state publicity secretary of the party, Olawale Sadare said the arrangement had been in top gear before the news of postponement filtered in.

His words; “we regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The decision was taken, apparently, in consideration of the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns particularly as it concerns the fuel and currency notes crisis.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was necessary to go ahead with the event in order not to play into the hands of some anti-democratic forces who do not want the nation’s general election to go on as scheduled because they feel the outcome of the poll, this time, would produce a new order capable of returning Nigeria to Nigerians.

“Although a new date is yet to be announced, I can assure the general public that Oyo state will host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no time and it is going to be a huge success. However, we appeal for calm among the citizenry as we must not lose focus on doing all that is necessary to ensure the fruition of the dream to have Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” Sadare stated.