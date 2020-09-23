Why Sleeper Mixtape is a game changer for me ― koloflow

Nigerian music star, Aroloye Samuel Ayomide famously known as Koloflow has released his anticipated mixtape entitled Sleeper, describing it as soul-lifting and one that has a big influence on his fans.

Koloflow who is currently topping music charts described himself as the breath of fresh air in the music industry and assured his fans of new tunes and visuals before the end of the year.

Speaking on his new project, the 400level student of the Computer Science department in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, who and from the royal family of Idanre kingdom said he developed an interest in singing and began his music career at a very tender age.

He described himself as a rapper, pop artiste and songwriter with a touch of class.

“This is his first official mixtape which comprises of six tracks, including a bonus hit which was all written by me”.

When speaking about the first single, Afrovibe, he described it as a new dimension to show the new sound, newness. “AfroVibe is more like a genre to him – vibing with no stress.”

Speaking on Sweet Potatoe, another track on the mixtape, he says the song is about being emotionally attached to a girl.

On the third track, Ludo, the singer said the song was inspired by WandeCoal as it brought out the sound in Koloflow.

On Slow-Mo, the singer hinted that the song serves as an anthem for his fans chasing their dreams around the world.

Speaking about Mamacita he says From the beginning to the end of this particular is a spectacular view of attributing a young, beautiful, and well-nurtured lady with what a man wants. It entails the summary of love and passion for oneself towards another.

Speaking on Enitan he says Just like the saying, what a boy sees while standing on an Iroko tree, an elder can see more even while sitting on the ground. This track is a story behind the song. Enitan was written in 2015 and was recorded in 2020.

