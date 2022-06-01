Why regular milk consumption is important

World Milk Day is observed June 1 annually. It was introduced in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Milk is the first food we consume when we are born. Breast milk provides the ideal nutrition for infants during their first months of life. Children are encouraged to drink up their milk so that they can “grow up big and strong.” Do we, however, tend to stop drinking this nutritious beverage as we grow older? Even as adults, should we still drink milk?

For decades, scientific research has continued to emphasize the importance of maintaining bone health as we age. Gradually throughout our lives, our bones are constantly changing. Hence, when our intake of calcium-rich foods is low, our body ‘steals’ the calcium it needs from our bones – which can cause them to become porous and weak. in nigeria, bone diseases are quite common. just as an example: according to data, more than 1.5 million cases of osteoporosis are diagnosed in nigeria every year! osteoporosis refers to a condition in which bones become weak and brittle, and bone loss occurs without symptoms. Consequently, most people are unaware of their deteriorating bone health.

However, the good news is that drinking milk regularly can help prevent osteoporosis and bone fractures and even help you maintain a healthy weight. This delicious beverage – milk, has always been a healthy drink because it is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and many other nutrients which are usually under-consumed by many people.

However, although milk is a good choice for many, some people cannot tolerate it because they are unable to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products (dairy products are products containing or made from milk). It is suggested that such people stick to unsweetened varieties of milk, to limit the amount of added sugar in their diet. Some examples of non-dairy milk alternatives include: soymilk, oat milk, almond milk, and more.

For those able to tolerate milk, however, consuming high-quality milk and dairy products has been proven to provide a number of health benefits. These include the fact that it is good for the bones, helps in building strong teeth, promotes muscle health, is rich in protein, promotes heart health, reduces depression, boosts metabolism, reduces risks of obesity, fight multiple diseases, is a stress buster, prevents heartburns and is good for the skin.





How much milk should we consume daily? There is no hard and fast rule, but too much of something is not advisable. For adults, two full glasses of milk a day – once in the morning and once before bed – will provide an adequate amount of nutrients. For children below 12 years of age, two 250ml glasses of milk a day should be sufficient.

Daniel Ighakpe, Lagos.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…