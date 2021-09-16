Why previous simulators acquired by Maritime Academy rot away — Rector

The Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd) has shed more light on why simulators acquired by past management of the institutions rot away.

Speaking to selected maritime journalists recently, the Rector said that the simulators acquired by the previous management of the institution rot away because there was no place to install them after they arrived at the academy.

According to Commodore Effedua, “Everything that a maritime academy should have, we have them now. If there were structures here before I came, we wouldn’t be looking for where to put simulators.

“It had happened in the past when the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Academy bought simulators. The simulators remained inside their crates (containers) until they got expired and rot away because there was no plan for where to keep them. That was why the equipment rot away without being used.

“But after I came, the academy concentrated on infrastructure development and subsequently procured the requisite simulators for training. Internationally today, we are recognised and people are happy with us. If the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the maritime stakeholders are happy with us, that is good.”

On what to expect in the academy in the next four years, the Rector revealed that a new phase of advancement through new capacity building and more partnerships for development and international recognition will be the focus of his administration’s term in office.

“I will focus on the School of Marine Engineering because there is a need for more improvement there, though it is better than I met it. For the School of Nautical Sciences, and Maritime Transport, I will continue to consolidate what we have.

“We will consolidate our relationship with the World Maritime University (WMU) and see how we can train more of our people to have opportunities there for training in relevant areas as it concerns our respective faculties within the academy.

“We will train our lawyers more; sponsor them to Malta for training in maritime law. But anybody going on any course must sign a bond with us,” Effedua stated.

On the issue of sea-time training for cadets of the academy, the Rector expressed hope that the next amendment to the Manila Convention on power rating for some vessels could give greater opportunity for the cadets to get sea-time training easily.

“The sea-time issue has been resolved by many countries; before it used to be 750 kW for power rating for ships, which is becoming mandatory, which is why we have the high voltage training simulator that is available in the academy.

“Now that America, Australia and Canada use 100 kW as power rating for vessels and even fishing trawlers, which was not there before now, it is believed that the next amendment to the Manila Convention would adopt these measures.

“And in Nigeria alone, we have a lot of fishing trawlers and vessels that are over that power rating because the Seafarers Training, Certification and Watch-keeping (STCW) is talking of minimum standards, not maximum standards. Maybe then, our local fleets would be able to be used for sea-time training,” Effedua added.

