Stevedoring firms reposition, launch new name, logo

The National Association of Stevedoring Companies (NASC) has keyed into the ongoing reforms in the maritime industry as it repositions itself for greater efficiency for a more robust engagement with its stakeholders.

Speaking recently at the launch of a change of name and logo, the group’s President, Comrade Bolaji Sunmola said that the change of name was imperative in view of the reforms and ongoing changes in the maritime industry.

Sunmola also said that the group is now to be known as the National Association of Stevedoring Operators with a newly designed logo. He disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Labour gave approval for the new name.

He disclosed that the association has gainfully employed Nigerians aside from taxes and dues paid to the government, adding that the transformation would enhance more focus of customers to the operators, and the services they render.

“The change is coming at a time when we are opening a new vista with some of our stakeholders particularly the international Oil Companies (IOCs). The change in the new name is borne out of reforms currently being experienced in the maritime industry

“It is also evident that the importance and contributions of the association cannot be overemphasized.

“Through our operations, thousands of Nigerians are gainfully employed. This is also besides the taxes and dues we pay the government. We are professionals in maritime cargo delivery operations certified by various International Standard Organisations. We are repositioning the association for greater efficiency and a more robust stakeholders engagement.

“Our operations span across the ship to ship, ship to shore, shore to ship, mid-stream, on and offshore cargo delivery operations.

“Not excluding other stevedoring and cargo related delivery services rendered such as cargo superintendence, gangway security, stuffing and unstuffing etc,” he said.

