Why petrol still sells at ₦145 in Bayelsa, DPR boss explains

By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
DPR, Bayelsa, price
Following complains by residents of Bayelsa State on social media over the failure of filling stations to comply with Federal Government’s directive to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at ₦125 per litre, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has called for calm, saying it would take a while for dealers to adjust to the new pump price.
Speaking to newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital, the State Controller of the DPR, Mr George Ene-Ita, he has sent a taskforce round to ascertain why filling stations have not complied with the directive, and found that most of the filling stations have not sold out their old stock that is pegged at ₦145 per litre.
But when Tribune Online went round to monitor the situation, only filling stations operated by the NNPC have adjusted their metres to N125, causing an unusual queue of vehicles.
Explaining further, Mr Ene-Ita said “from yesterday we started visiting some of the retail outlets but to be honest with you, what the marketers are saying is that they need to meet amongst themselves because they bought their products before the directive came in.
“We are doing this with clarity of mind and fairness. What doing now is tracking the delivery process from the deports. Any product that is listed from the day the directive was given and ensure that such products are sold at the official pump price. So Bayelsa residents should be calm because we are working round the clock to ensure that they get the best.”

 

