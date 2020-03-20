Why petrol still sells at ₦145 in Bayelsa, DPR boss explains

ALSO READ: Buhari greets Gov Ugwuanyi at 56
2023: The PDP Challenge To The APC In South-West
IT is an indubitable fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the height of its glory, dominated the political landscape since the advent of the current democratic dispensation, especially between 1999 and 2011. Its sphere of, though gradually waning particularly in the South-West and some parts… Read full story
US Announces Approval Of Chloroquine For Treatment Of Coronavirus
The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday. “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,”… Read full story