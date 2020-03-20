Why petrol still sells at ₦145 in Bayelsa, DPR boss explains

But when Tribune Online went round to monitor the situation, only filling stations operated by the NNPC have adjusted their metres to N125, causing an unusual queue of vehicles.

Explaining further, Mr Ene-Ita said “from yesterday we started visiting some of the retail outlets but to be honest with you, what the marketers are saying is that they need to meet amongst themselves because they bought their products before the directive came in.

“We are doing this with clarity of mind and fairness. What doing now is tracking the delivery process from the deports. Any product that is listed from the day the directive was given and ensure that such products are sold at the official pump price. So Bayelsa residents should be calm because we are working round the clock to ensure that they get the best.”