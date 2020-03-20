Coronavirus: Zamfara government shuts public, private schools

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has directed that all schools both public and private should remain closed for 30 days as agreed by North West governors.

Addressing journalists in Gusau on Friday, the state commissioner for Information Sulaiman Tunau Anka remarked that the decision was taken after convening a meeting of stakeholders.

‘A meeting of the relevant stakeholders which include Ministries of Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, and directed them to take all appropriate measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“Specifically, Zamfara State Government has directed that all schools, both public and private, should be closed for a period of 30 days, beginning from Monday 23rd of March 2020.

“Similarly, all public gatherings are suspended until further notice.

“Traditional, religious and community leaders are called upon to lend their support to these measures which are taken in good faith to promote public safety.

