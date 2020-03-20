Buhari greets Gov Ugwuanyi at 56

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as he marks his 56th birthday.

A statement issued by in Abuja on Friday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president rejoiced with the governor’s family, friends, political associates, and the government and people of Enugu State on the auspicious occasion of his birthday anniversary.

It said Buhari acknowledged Governor Ugwuanyi’s broadmindedness and commitment to the peace and unity of the nation.

The added that as the governor marked his birthday, President Buhari urged him to rededicate himself to providing the needed development to the people of Enugu State.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the Governor long life as he continues to serve his people and humanity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

