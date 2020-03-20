The Ekiti State government has announced that it has activated an isolation centre and put the patient who is said to have shown symptom of coronavirus in the centre.

The state government also disclosed that all public and private schools and institutions in the state are to close down from Monday, March 23rd while all public gatherings including religious gatherings, worship and prayer services of more than 20 people were prohibited from Friday, March 20.

Announcing this in a broadcast on Friday, Governor Kayode Fayemi also said that all non-essential workers in private and public sectors from Level 12 and below are encouraged to work from home as from Monday, March 23rd.

The government also advised public transport operators to avoid overloading, saying that commercial vehicles including buses should ensure that only one passenger sits with the driver in front and three passengers on each seat at the back.

Details later…

