Why parcel couriers fake ‘attempted delivery’ status updates

Ordering items online brings a special kind of excitement, especially when you are tracking the shipment step by step. You sit at home or inside your shop all day, keeping your phone fully charged and close to your hand so you do not miss the dispatch rider’s call.

Suddenly, your phone buzzes with a notification that ruins your mood. The tracking page updates to “Delivery Attempted: Customer Not Available” or “Address Unreachable,” even though nobody rang your doorbell, called your phone, or passed by your street.

This frustrating experience is not an honest mistake. In the logistics industry, this practice is known as a fake delivery attempt, where dispatch drivers log false status updates directly into their tracking system without visiting the recipient.

Fake delivery attempts account for thousands of failed last-mile deliveries every month, driven primarily by unrealistic daily quotas and heavy traffic pressures.

In this article, Tribune Online examines four common tricks parcel couriers use to fake “attempted delivery” updates, along with practical steps you can take to hold logistics companies accountable.

When dispatch riders face heavy traffic or run out of time at the end of their shift, they often use mass status updates to protect their daily job performance scores.

Most logistics firms mandate that a rider must attempt every package loaded onto their bike or van before returning to the central warehouse. If a rider realizes at six o’clock in the evening that ten packages remain in their bag, returning them as unattempted could result in financial penalties or suspension.

To bypass this system, the rider simply parks by the roadside and manually marks all remaining parcels as “Customer Unavailable” within a few seconds. The logistics system records that the rider tried their best, shifting the blame entirely onto you, the innocent buyer.

Using phantom “ghost ring” calls to create fake evidence

Another trick involves making extremely brief phone calls designed to disconnect before you can pick up.

Courier companies usually require dispatch agents to show proof that they tried contacting the recipient before logging a failed delivery attempt. To manipulate this rule, a rider will dial your phone number and hang up after a single ring.

When you see the missed call a minute later and try calling back, the line goes unanswered or stays busy. Meanwhile, the rider uploads the outgoing call timestamp to their manager as proof that they called you, allowing them to mark the package as unreachable without waiting for a response.

Dumping cash-on-delivery orders during peak traffic

Packages marked for Cash on Delivery (COD) are frequently targeted for fake delivery updates when riders run behind schedule.

Prepaid deliveries are quick because the driver can simply hand over the parcel and leave. In contrast, cash-on-delivery packages require the rider to wait while you inspect the package, count physical cash, or make a mobile bank transfer.

When a rider is stuck in heavy urban traffic, spending fifteen minutes on a single cash transaction feels like a waste of time. To save time, the rider skips your area entirely and selects “Customer Refused Payment” or “Recipient Not Ready with Cash” on their handheld device, forcing the package into a delayed delivery cycle.

Marking distant addresses as “incomplete or incorrect”

When an address is situated in a far-off suburb or an area with bad roads, drivers frequently use address status excuses to avoid the trip.

Rather than driving miles out of their core coverage area for a single small package, the courier marks your address as “Invalid,” “Incomplete,” or “Location Unreachable”.

They rely on this false update to force you to leave your house and travel down to their main pickup hub to claim the package yourself. By faking an address error, the courier saves fuel and time while making you do the hard work of completing the delivery.

Step-by-Step: How to fight fake delivery attempts and get your package

Handling a fake delivery attempt requires taking structured action immediately after you spot the false tracking update.

First, screenshot the exact time the “Attempted Delivery” notification appeared on your phone or tracking screen, along with your call log showing that no rider called your line around that period.

Second, contact the online store or seller directly through their official customer service channel rather than wasting time arguing with the dispatch rider. Sellers hold commercial contracts with courier companies and can escalate delivery fraud much faster than an individual buyer.

Third, if the courier company repeatedly refuses to re-dispatch your package or attempts to charge extra redelivery fees, lodge a formal consumer dispute with the Federal Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) using your tracking history and call logs as evidence.