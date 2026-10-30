Bauchi gov assents to law establishing Alkaleri Mining Institute

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has assented to the law establishing the Mining Institute Alkaleri, Bauchi State (MIABAS), marking a significant step toward strengthening mining education, promoting technical skills acquisition, curbing illegal mining, and maximising economic yields from the state’s solid minerals sector.

The executive assent follows the passage of the bill by the Bauchi State House of Assembly, paving the way for the institutionalisation of specialised mining education and technical training in the state.

Governor Mohammed also approved the conversion of the Kaura Mineral Processing and Buying Centre in Gwaram village, Alkaleri Local Government Area, to serve as the temporary campus for the immediate take-off of the institute, while directing the strategic relocation of the buying centre to Toro Local Government Area.

The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to developing local expertise, equipping youths with practical, industry-relevant competencies, and harnessing Bauchi State’s vast mineral deposits for sustainable economic growth.

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Through specialised academic and vocational training in mining engineering, mineral processing, geology, and related fields, MIABAS is expected to unlock opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and indigenous participation across the solid minerals value chain.

The enactment of the law further underscores the administration’s resolve to translate the state’s natural resource endowments into viable investments and shared economic prosperity.

Details regarding the administrative structure, commencement of academic activities, course offerings, and admission guidelines will be announced through official channels, according to a statement signed by Fatima Abdulkarim, Information Officer in the Ministry of Natural Resources Development, Bauchi.