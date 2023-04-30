Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has responded to critics who have continued to drag him for always singing most of his songs in Yoruba language, saying it was simply his choice.

The singer has come under criticism from some of his fans, who warned that he would continue to miss out on international awards and recognitions if he refused to switch from singing mostly in Yoruba to a more universally acceptable language such as English.

But Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL records, seems to be following in the footsteps of his boss, Olamide, who also sings and raps mostly in Yoruba language.

Olamide had insisted that he was not moved by international collaborations and awards, hence his reason to stick to what works for him as a musician.

While speaking about why he sings in his Yoruba language, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ crooner said he sings mostly in his language because it is so important to him and many people understand it.

Asake disclosed this in an interview with ABC News

He explained that listeners don’t really need to understand the language before enjoying the music.

He said, “Yoruba is so important to me and there are a lot of people that understand it. And to me, the way I understand music is like it’s a feeling; sometimes you don’t even need to understand the language to enjoy the music.”

Asake said music is all about spiritual connection and vibing to the rhythm.

